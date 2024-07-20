Political shocks across continents: UP BJP trembles as Donald dodges death

Trump survives gun attack right where he vowed to 'protect firearm owners'

The biggest news of this week and decades of American politics was the attack on US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday (July 13). The 78-year-old former US president survived the attack as the bullet grazed past his right ear. After the attack, Trump called for Americans “to stand united and not allow the Evil to win.”

The gunman was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about an hour’s drive from the rally site, according to an FBI statement. Crooks was killed by Secret Service agents at the site and later identified to be a ‘would be’ first time voter.

Oddly enough, according to an Al Jazeera report, earlier this year, Trump, while addressing an event held by the National Rifle Association in Pennsylvania itself, promised the attendees that, if he is re-elected, “no one will lay a finger on your firearms”.

Days after the attack, political surveys in the US gave a clear edge to Trump in the presidential polls. However, according to an Economic Times report, these surveys which had earlier indicated a clear victory for Trump have now indicated a neck-to-neck competition, with some even giving Biden a double-digit lead.