India Political Updates: Edappadi K Palaniswami slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over NEET

Madurai: Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says, "Today, Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a drama called a hunger strike to cancel the NEET exam. NEET was introduced in 2010 when DMK MP Gandhiselvan was the Minster of State, Health during the Congress regime. Today they are holding a hunger strike to hide this. DMK brought the NEET exam but today it is protesting to ban it. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the NEET exam will be cancelled if DMK comes to power but it has been three years since DMK came to power and yet the exam has not been cancelled...."