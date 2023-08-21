India Political Updates: Edappadi K Palaniswami slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over NEET

Madurai: Former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says, "Today, Udhayanidhi Stalin staged a drama called a hunger strike to cancel the NEET exam. NEET was introduced in 2010 when DMK MP Gandhiselvan was the Minster of State, Health during the Congress regime. Today they are holding a hunger strike to hide this. DMK brought the NEET exam but today it is protesting to ban it. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the NEET exam will be cancelled if DMK comes to power but it has been three years since DMK came to power and yet the exam has not been cancelled...."
Hisar: Former Haryana CM & Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, "After the formation of our govt in the state, we will increase the pension of the elderly, they will get Rs 6000 per month. Gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500. Plots of 100 yards will be given to Dalits and Backwards. 300 units of free electricity will be given to poor families..."