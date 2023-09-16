India Political Updates: Posters reading 'corrupt working committee' put up in Hyderabad ahead of CWC meet

The Maharashtra govt is going to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar aiming to focus on the Marathwada region. The meeting is expected to sanction a special package.
02:2516 Sep 2023
Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad on Sept 17
01:2416 Sep 2023
Tejashwi defends I.N.D.I.A bloc's boycott of 'pro-BJP' news anchors
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday defended the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's decision to boycott alleged pro-BJP news anchors.
The RJD leader was talking to reporters here, upon his return from Delhi, where the decision to this effect was taken during a coordination committee meeting of the I.N.D.I.A coalition.
01:2416 Sep 2023
Union Minister Goyal accuses Chhattisgarh govt of lying over paddy procurement; baseless allegations, says CM
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was lying over paddy procurement in the state.
Goyal said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was seeking an increase in quota of rice for 2023-24 to the Food Corporation of India under the Central pool despite failing to deposit its complete quota for 2022-23.