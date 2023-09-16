Home
LIVE

LIVE
India Political Updates: Posters reading 'corrupt working committee' put up in Hyderabad ahead of CWC meet

Track all the latest political updates from across the country with DH!
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 03:31 IST

Highlights
02:2516 Sep 2023

Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad on Sept 17

01:2416 Sep 2023

Tejashwi defends I.N.D.I.A bloc's boycott of 'pro-BJP' news anchors

01:2416 Sep 2023

Union Minister Goyal accuses Chhattisgarh govt of lying over paddy procurement; baseless allegations, says CM

03:3116 Sep 2023

Posters reading 'corrupt working committee' put up in Hyderabad ahead of CWC meet

03:2916 Sep 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence for CWC meeting in Hyderabad

02:5916 Sep 2023

The Maharashtra govt is going to hold a special Cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar aiming to focus on the Marathwada region. The meeting is expected to sanction a special package.

02:2516 Sep 2023

Amit Shah to attend Telangana 'Mukti Diwas' celebrations in Hyderabad on Sept 17

01:2416 Sep 2023

Tejashwi defends I.N.D.I.A bloc's boycott of 'pro-BJP' news anchors

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday defended the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's decision to boycott alleged pro-BJP news anchors.

The RJD leader was talking to reporters here, upon his return from Delhi, where the decision to this effect was taken during a coordination committee meeting of the I.N.D.I.A coalition.

01:2416 Sep 2023

Union Minister Goyal accuses Chhattisgarh govt of lying over paddy procurement; baseless allegations, says CM

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was lying over paddy procurement in the state.

Goyal said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh was seeking an increase in quota of rice for 2023-24 to the Food Corporation of India under the Central pool despite failing to deposit its complete quota for 2022-23.

