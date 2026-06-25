Politically-patronised private investment crowding out broad-based private investment: Congress

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Thursday said the lack of buoyancy in private corporate investment is India's most "serious challenge" and asserted that the growing concentration of economic power is deterring investment growth.</p><p>Congress general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> also alleged that they are now witnessing "politically-patronised" private investment itself crowding out broad-based private investment.</p><p>Ramesh also shared on X a media report which said the Adani Group accounted for a third of all the private capital expenditure in India during the financial year that ended on March 31, 2026.</p>.BJP wants 2/3rd majority in Lok Sabha as its 'real target' is to end reservation: Congress.<p>"The lack of buoyancy in private corporate investment is India's most serious challenge. The tepidity is caused by a number of factors that include stagnation in real wages that is affecting growth in consumption across the income spectrum; a steep fall in domestic savings rates aided by high inflation," Ramesh said.</p><p>He further said the tepidity in private corporate investment is also caused by an atmosphere of fear and intimidation caused by the "raid raj of powers, tax authorities and investigative agencies; lack of consistency, predictability, and transparency in key policies that influence investment decisions; and the ever-growing tide of Chinese imports which have destroyed the market for domestically manufactured goods".</p><p>Growing concentration of economic power is also deterring investment growth, he said.</p><p>"Ironically the best pointer to this is provided by the co-architect of the Modani empire. He has proudly proclaimed that his empire alone accounted for a whopping one-third of all private corporate investment in India in 2025-26," Ramesh said.</p><p>Economists have worried about public investment crowding out private investment, he said.</p><p>"We are now witnessing politically-patronised private investment itself crowding out broad-based private investment," Ramesh alleged.</p>