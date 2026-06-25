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Politically-patronised private investment crowding out broad-based private investment: Congress

'The lack of buoyancy in private corporate investment is India's most serious challenge,' Ramesh siad.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJairam Rameshinvestment

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