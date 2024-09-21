Politicians and Prasad take centre stage amid high-voltage election drama

Hello dear reader and welcome to another edition of DH Political Theatre!

With assembly elections under way in Jammu and Kashmir and other states gearing up for the same, political tensions are high in the country. This week saw a row over the Tirupati laddus which Andhra Pradesh's CM Chandrababu Naidu has claimed are made from animal fat. Moreover, he stated this was being done during the rule of YSRCP. This has caused the rift to further deepen between the two parties. On the other hand, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi and appointed Atishi as the successor.

The Centre approved the plan for One Nation One Election and applauded the panel for their recommendations. However, the opposition vehemently opposed the same, claiming it to be an attack on the Constitution. Let's take a look deeper at this week's event.