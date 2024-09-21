Politicians and Prasad take centre stage amid high-voltage election drama

Hello dear reader and welcome to another edition of DH Political Theatre!
With assembly elections under way in Jammu and Kashmir and other states gearing up for the same, political tensions are high in the country. This week saw a row over the Tirupati laddus which Andhra Pradesh's CM Chandrababu Naidu has claimed are made from animal fat. Moreover, he stated this was being done during the rule of YSRCP. This has caused the rift to further deepen between the two parties. On the other hand, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the Chief Minister of Delhi and appointed Atishi as the successor.
The Centre approved the plan for One Nation One Election and applauded the panel for their recommendations. However, the opposition vehemently opposed the same, claiming it to be an attack on the Constitution. Let's take a look deeper at this week's event.
Politics over Prasad
The well known phrase ‘The personal is the political’ can very well be applied in India, for our political drama ranges from elections to caste to farmers rights, and can even touch upon sweet things like laddus and ghee.
Keeping up the legacy of being a politically ‘driven’ country, on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh’s CM Chandrababu Naidu made the claim that animal fat was being used in the laddus of Tirupatiduring . This triggered a political showdown between the two parties, with them trading barbs and making vile accusations against each other.
TDP displayed a lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of in the ghee sample.
Senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy, retaliated by saying that Naidu’s allegations had undermined the hallowed nature of the deity and hurt the sentiments of the devotees. He further challenged Naidu by asking him to swear before the deity whether his allegations were true or false.
Agnipareeksha or Election bugle?
Those who believed Arvind Kejriwal’s rather cinematic return from behind bars was the highlight of AAP’s political drama this week were sorely mistaken. On the very next day, the AAP supremo declared that he will be handing in his resignation, much to the opposition’s delight (who, however, did not leave a chance to call this decision a 'political drama'). Kejriwal claimed he would undergo 'agnipareeksha' and not occupy office until the people gave their verdict.
The party kept the general public on the edge of their seats for two whole days before announcing Kejriwal’s successor. On Tuesday, which curiously coincided with PM Modi’s birthday, Kejriwal passed the baton to
Known for her bold remarks and her fearless attitude, Atishi has been picked as Delhi’s chief minister till the next assembly elections take place. With succession in place and fully secured, congratulatory messages from both foes and friends soon started arriving. Some detractors, however, didn’t waste the opportunity to do a bit of digging.
AAP MP attacked Atishi, claiming that her parents campaigned for the release of 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru and protested against his death penalty.
Making use of the public's fear of communists, the BJP went on to say that Delhi’s new chief minister, is herself a staunch
Litmus test for Modi
After a tumultuous 10 years which saw the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, unprecedented hike in terrorism, two general elections, and conversion of a state into two union territories, the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections were held on Wednesday. went to polls.
The Union territory recorded a 61-per-cent voter turnout across 24 constituencies in seven districts. One can also heave a sigh of relief for the voting was largely peaceful.
At a rally in Srinagar, Modi applauded the and said, “earlier youth of Kashmir were known for throwing stones at the security personnel, now they walk the streets with books and pens in their hands.”
After a 10-year-hiatus, the political arena in Jammu and Kashmir is heating up as all parties are rushing in and making 'promises' in order to woo the voters to their side and snatch them from their opponents.
Are we one with the ONOE?
In another controversial move which will provide enough ammunition for TV debates and drawing room talks, the cabinet gave the go ahead for ' (ONOE).
The government on Wednesday accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise. Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presided over the panel and submitted his findings prior to the general elections.
However, as historical precedence has shown, coming to a consensus can be quite a tricky task for our political parties. Though the Centre and its allies rejoiced at the idea of One Nation One Election, the opposition accused ONOE of changing the basic structure of the Constitution. They also stated that this goes against the concept of federalism.
The BJP rebuffed their remarks with PM Modi hailing it to be, “an important step towards making and participative." However, said it was ‘against the Constitution’ and aimed at diverting attention during a poll season.
Ganesh in the middle
Political bickering doesn’t even spare the gods during elections, and the same stands true for our political parties who take a jab at each other at every turn. PM Modi in a veiled threat towards the Congress stated on Tuesday, ”
Modi compared the Opposition to the British Raj, stating, “The British, who worked on the policy of 'divide and rule', were irked by the Ganesh Utsav. Today also, the people who are trying to divide and break Indian society are irked by Ganesh Utsav.”
The Prime Minister received flak after he attended Ganesh puja at the residence of the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud.
Modi, without mentioning the incident directly, said the Congress and its 'ecosystem' are angry with him for participating in Ganesh puja.
In another event on Friday, saying, “Any party which has even a little respect for our faith and culture can never oppose Ganpati Puja. But today's Congress hates even Ganpati Puja.”
Modi was referring to recent incident of violence in Nagamangala, Karnataka where riots broke out between two groups when the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on September 11, and some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation.
The BJP blamed the Congress and called the riots a ‘state failure’.
A crack in an impasse?
Doctors protesting the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at West Bengal’s R G Kar hospital have " and said they will rejoin emergency and essential services.
This break in impasse comes after 41 days of protest with the state government issuing several directives regarding safety and security at hospitals and medical colleges.
The doctors emphasised that although they succeeded in getting the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, along with the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS), to step down, it "doesn't mean the agitation is over".
Sharp tongue cuts like a knife
Having a sharp tongue can be considered both a boon and a bane. In Rahul Gandhi's case, the scales are bent towards the latter. In response to his remarks over the reservation issue, Shiv Sena MLA made a disturbing remark, saying he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone for chopping off the Gandhi scion's tongue.
But he wasn’t the only one! said Gandhi's tongue should be singed as his remarks on reservation were "dangerous" and hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority communities.
An FIR has been registered against Anil Bonde on the charge of intention to cause riots.
Pagers, walkie-talkie shake Lebanon
witnessed a string of bomb attacks on two consecutive days which led to thousands of people getting injured and many succumbing to their wounds. On Tuesday, at least nine people were killed and 2,750 others wounded when pagers they used to communicate exploded across Lebanon.
On Wednesday, walkie-talkies exploded across Beirut, killing 20 people and injuring hundreds. According to reports, these pagers and walkie-talkies were used by Hezbollah.
Swift justice awaits Trump
After the first US presidential debate, the famous singer and songwriter Taylor Swift took to her social media to showcase support for Trump’s Democratic opponent— Kamala Harris.
To show his disappointment, Trump took to his own social media Truth Social and wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"
This led to the post going viral with many people around the globe pouring in to give their two cents.
On the other hand, a second attempt was allegedly made on the former US President's life this week.
According to the FBI, the Secret Service agents spotted and fired at a gunman hiding in the bushes surrounding the golf course. The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, initially fled the scene, leaving behind an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items. Law enforcement officials arrested him after a brief car chase.
