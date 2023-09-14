Home
India Political Updates: Key RSS meet in Pune from today; Bhagwat, Nadda to attend conclave

Good morning readers, the top brass of the RSS is slated to meet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With the states headed to polls, it is most likely that the PM will try to keep the momentum going for the saffron party, even as the Lok Sabha 2024 elections loom. Track all the latest political updates from across the country with DH!
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 04:23 IST

Highlights
02:5714 Sep 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today

01:2714 Sep 2023

16 former administrative officers, Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

01:2714 Sep 2023

Key RSS meet in Pune from today; Bhagwat, Nadda to attend conclave

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members raise anti-Pakistan slogans after the deaths of three security force officials in J&K: Watch

04:2314 Sep 2023

Watch: AIADMK's EPS leaves for Delhi where he will meet BJP president J P Nadda today

03:4814 Sep 2023

What couldn't be done by Congress in 60 years, we did it in 10 years: Gadkari on India heading towards carbon-neutrality

03:4514 Sep 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) will meet at the Vidhan Bhavan complex today. The meeting will take place at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Council

03:4414 Sep 2023

The Maratha quota agitation continues

02:5714 Sep 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today

PM Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, where he will flag off various projects, and will head to Chhattisgarh as well. Yesterday, there was a meet at the BJP headquarters where party workers greeted the PM for a successful G20 summit, and Modi is most likely looking to capitalize on the momentum and score some political points before these crucial states head to polls.

01:2714 Sep 2023

16 former administrative officers, Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan

Sixteen people, including former administrative officers and Congress leaders, on Wednesday took membership of the BJP at its Rajasthan headquarters here, according to a party statement.

01:2714 Sep 2023

Key RSS meet in Pune from today; Bhagwat, Nadda to attend conclave

Issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion at a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beginning here from Thursday.

Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members raise anti-Pakistan slogans after the deaths of three security force officials in J&K: Watch

(Published 14 September 2023, 02:55 IST)
