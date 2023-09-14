India Political Updates: Key RSS meet in Pune from today; Bhagwat, Nadda to attend conclave
Good morning readers, the top brass of the RSS is slated to meet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With the states headed to polls, it is most likely that the PM will try to keep the momentum going for the saffron party, even as the Lok Sabha 2024 elections loom. Track all the latest political updates from across the country with DH!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today
PM Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today, where he will flag off various projects, and will head to Chhattisgarh as well. Yesterday, there was a meet at the BJP headquarters where party workers greeted the PM for a successful G20 summit, and Modi is most likely looking to capitalize on the momentum and score some political points before these crucial states head to polls.
16 former administrative officers, Cong leaders join BJP in Rajasthan
Sixteen people, including former administrative officers and Congress leaders, on Wednesday took membership of the BJP at its Rajasthan headquarters here, according to a party statement.
Key RSS meet in Pune from today; Bhagwat, Nadda to attend conclave
Issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion at a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beginning here from Thursday.
Rashtriya Bajrang Dal members raise anti-Pakistan slogans after the deaths of three security force officials in J&K: Watch
