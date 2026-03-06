Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Politics, international relations now moving towards 'darkness,' says Congress' Rahul Gandhi

'It is the same in our politics. You don't agree with someone, you attack that person or become violent towards them,' Rahul Gandhi alleged.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsKeralaRahul GandhiIndian Politicswar

Follow us on :

Follow Us