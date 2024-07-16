India Political Updates | Tamil Nadu CM to chair all party meet over Cauvery dispute with Karnataka
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that the 'BJP is trying to permanently damage Kejriwal's health' while he is in Tihar jail. Referring to Delhi CM's sugar levels that she pointed is dipping, Atishi claimed that Kejriwal could suffer a brain stroke.
04:0616 Jul 2024
Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner
03:0616 Jul 2024
Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Haryana on Tuesday, 2nd time in fortnight
03:0616 Jul 2024
Tamil Nadu terms Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water as 'treachery', convenes all-party meeting on July 16
Election Commission team held a meeting with Haryana officials
A team of the Election Commission of India here on Monday held a meeting with the Haryana poll officials in the wake of the assembly elections due later this year. The ECI team reviewed the preparations related to the voter lists ahead of the assembly polls, said an official statement.
Delhi High Court listed ED’s plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7
The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for August 7 the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea challenging bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.
The high court had earlier stayed the trial court’s June 20 order by which Kejriwal was granted bail in the case.
This will be Shah's second visit in the past over a fortnight to Haryana, which goes to polls later this year. "Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will address the Backward Classes Samman Sammelan," Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli posted on X on Monday.
Terming Karnataka’s refusal to release 1 tmcft of water every day from July 12 to July 31 as an act of “treachery”, Tamil Nadu has convened a meeting of leaders of all legislative parties on Tuesday to discuss the next course of action to be taken by the state government on this sensitive issue.
