India Political Updates | 'Modi govt will respond to Pakistan sponsored terrorism' says Assam CM on J&K encounter
Hello readers. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district, and an investigation is under way. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Track all political updates in the country with DH's Live Blog.
We have no objection to Tamil Nadu leaders holding an all party meeting, but my only request to Tamil Nadu is to allow the construction of #Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir: D K Shivakumar
07:0516 Jul 2024
The current DGP is busy fixing things politically. His job is to break the PDP, harass people and journalists, and threaten people... Verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to impose UAPA on maximum people... We don't need a fixer here, we need a DGP: Mehbooba Mufti Syed
06:4216 Jul 2024
On J&K Doda encounter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says: Our government will respond to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has come to J&K, it is our responsibility to keep it that way.
06:3816 Jul 2024
INDIA could have done better if there was proper seat sharing and mutual accommodation among parties: CPI General Secretary D Raja
05:3816 Jul 2024
We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put behind bars: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
05:2116 Jul 2024
I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father brutally murdered at home in Bihar
04:0616 Jul 2024
Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner
07:2816 Jul 2024
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.
Credit: DH File Photo
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti
Credit: PTI Photo
#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti says, "There is no accountability. By now the heads should have rolled. The DGP should have been sacked. Almost 50 soldiers have lost their lives in the last 32 months... The current DGP is busy fixing things politically. His job… pic.twitter.com/Y1HaywhJpL
VIDEO | "Our government will respond to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has come to J&K, it is our responsibility to keep it that way. We will answer to terrorism activities from Pakistan," says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma on Doda encounter. pic.twitter.com/e4aJtAXsds
CPI General Secretary D. Raja.
Credit: PTI Photo
INDIA could have done better if there was proper seat sharing and mutual accommodation among parties...There is fear that aggressive, undemocratic functioning of BJP govt will continue: CPI Gen Sec @ComradeDRaja after party's review of Lok Sabha results @DeccanHeraldpic.twitter.com/l8o2FmKVKC