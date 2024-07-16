India Political Updates | 'Modi govt will respond to Pakistan sponsored terrorism' says Assam CM on J&K encounter

Hello readers. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district, and an investigation is under way. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Track all political updates in the country with DH's Live Blog.