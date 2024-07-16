Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Political Updates | 'Modi govt will respond to Pakistan sponsored terrorism' says Assam CM on J&K encounter

Hello readers. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father has reportedly been murdered in Bihar at their ancestral home in Darbhanga district, and an investigation is under way. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will today chair an all-party meet over the long running Cauvery dispute with Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Haryana to address a meeting of the backward classes. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss certain demands concerning Budget. The Delhi High Court on Monday listed the ED's plea against bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal for August 7. Track all political updates in the country with DH's Live Blog.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
07:2816 Jul 2024

We have no objection to Tamil Nadu leaders holding an all party meeting, but my only request to Tamil Nadu is to allow the construction of #Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir: D K Shivakumar

07:0516 Jul 2024

The current DGP is busy fixing things politically. His job is to break the PDP, harass people and journalists, and threaten people... Verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to impose UAPA on maximum people... We don't need a fixer here, we need a DGP: Mehbooba Mufti Syed

06:4216 Jul 2024

On J&K Doda encounter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says: Our government will respond to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has come to J&K, it is our responsibility to keep it that way.

06:3816 Jul 2024

INDIA could have done better if there was proper seat sharing and mutual accommodation among parties: CPI General Secretary D Raja

05:3816 Jul 2024

We have immediately taken action and the CM has ordered the formation of an SIT to investigate the issue at the earliest and the accused will be put behind bars: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

05:2116 Jul 2024

I.N.D.I.A. bloc ally and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's father brutally murdered at home in Bihar

04:0616 Jul 2024

Tamil Nadu: Naam Tamilar Party's Madurai North District Deputy Secretary Balasubramanian was hacked to death this morning when he was walking in BB Kulam: Madurai City Police Commissioner

07:2816 Jul 2024

We have no objection to Tamil Nadu leaders holding an all party meeting, but my only request to Tamil Nadu is to allow the construction of #Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Credit: DH File Photo

07:0716 Jul 2024

Haryana CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu meets PM Modi.

07:0516 Jul 2024
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti

Credit: PTI Photo

The current DGP is busy fixing things politically. His job is to break the PDP, harass people and journalists, and threaten people... Verification has been weaponised. They are finding ways to impose UAPA on maximum people... We don't need a fixer here, we need a DGP: Mehbooba Mufti Syed

06:4216 Jul 2024

On J&K Doda encounter, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says: Our government will respond to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has come to J&K, it is our responsibility to keep it that way.

06:3816 Jul 2024

INDIA could have done better if there was proper seat sharing and mutual accommodation among parties: CPI General Secretary D Raja

CPI General Secretary D. Raja.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 16 July 2024, 03:06 IST
India NewsAmit ShahTamil NaduAAPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiM K StalinHaryanaSukhvinder Singh SukhuAssembly electionsAtishiCauvery Dispute

Follow us on :

Follow Us