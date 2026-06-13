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Politics of performance has taken centre stage under Modi government: Dharmendra Pradhan

The BJP-led NDA government focused on the welfare and empowerment of women, the youth, farmers and the poor during the last 12 years, Pradhan said.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsPM ModiMadhya PradeshDharmendra Pradhan

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