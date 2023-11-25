Polling under way in Rajasthan, while ‘Panauti Modi’ jibe lands Rahul in bad books of ED

The World Cup is over (there, there reader, hold your tears), but the political parties seem to have missed the memo as they have over-exhausted the politics around it. So much so that the Election Commission of India had to get involved.

After Australia lifted the Cricket World Cup, the Hindi word ‘panauti’ has been trending on social media. “Our boys were on the verge of winning the World Cup, till some unlucky person or bad omen came to watch it (Acche bhale hamare ladke wahan pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti harwa diya )," Rahul Gandhi said in Rajasthan, in a veiled dig at PM Modi. The BJP did not let the ‘panauti’ comment slide as they sought action from the EC.

After visiting the EC, BJP’s Radha Mohan Das Agarwal launched a stinging attack on Gandhi and described him as a " senseless, uneducated and valueless" person of 'ghatia' (inferior) mindset.

Following the complaint, the poll body on Thursday issued a notice to Gandhi for comparing PM Modi to a ‘jaib katra’ (pick-pocket) and ‘panauti’ (bad omen).

Apart from the usual Congress-BJP quarrel, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "They are trying to paint the entire country saffron . We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai)," hinting at the BJP.

4 done, one to go!

With Rajasthan voting under way, the only state that is yet to go to polls is Telangana and the attention of all the political parties has shifted to the southern state as the voting is scheduled for November 30.

As the poll campaign for Telangana reached its final leg the ruling BRS's working president and state's industries minister, K T Rama Rao, presented a ' report card ' on how Telangana had transformed under KCR-led party's rule since 2014. Addressing an election rally on Tuesday, KCR said Congress leaders promise to bring back 'Indiramma Rajyam' but that period was marked by the Emergency and the situation of Dalits has remained the same. Reacting to this, Congress's Kharge said, "This KCR abuses even Indira Gandhi. KCR asks about poverty during Indira Gandhi's rule. Where were you when green revolution and mid-day meal happened and what were you doing?”

On the other hand, these elections are crucial for the BJP because an opening here will finally help the BJP set foot in south India. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday attacked the BRS government over "family rule" and alleged corruption, saying the BRS would win all the medals if an " Olympics of corruption" was held.

One of the most interesting seats to watch out for will be the Kamareddy Assembly seat which is set to witness a three-way contest in the coming elections with BRS at an advantage on account of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) contesting from here. State Congress President Revanth Reddy and BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy are pitted against the CM.

As focus moves to National Herald again, Congress dubs it 'petty-vendetta'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 751.9 crore of Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and Young Indian (YI), which are linked to National Herald, in connection with a money laundering case, prompting the Congress to describe it as the " petty vendetta tactics " to "divert attention from a certain defeat" in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the ED action was a "clear indication of BJP's panic", and "staring at a defeat" in Assembly polls it "feels compelled to misuse the agencies". He said the pattern of misuse of agencies during elections is "not new" and "stands fully exposed".

In response, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Gandhi family must pay for its "sins".

Consequences for Mahua Moitra or a stepping stone to LS 2024

On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey fired another salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that she had breached the confidentiality of questions and answers within committees. He added that revealing such information can affect changes in critical areas. “... when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company".

This week also saw Mamata Banerjee finally breaking her silence on the ‘cash-for-query’ case. "Now, they are planning to expel Mahua (from Parliament). She will become more popular as a result. Whatever she used to say inside (Parliament), she will now say those things outside. Would anyone do something like this three months before the elections if he is not stupid?" Banerjee said, addressing a special session of the party at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Siddaramaiah govt split as DKS signs petition against caste census