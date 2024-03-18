Polls to decide if country will be run by 'Asuri Shakti' or 'Daivik Shakti': Congress slams PM Modi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Mumbai, commented that the 'fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power)', the prime minister asserted that the fight is between those who want to destroy 'Shakti' and those who worship it.