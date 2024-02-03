Netizens react to Poonam Pandey's fake death news, call It 'worst publicity stunt ever'

Actor Poonam Pandey announced on her Instagram handle that she is alive and cervical cancer did not claim her.
In a video message that was posted, the caption read, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer".
However, netizens don't seem to be happy about the stunt she pulled and portraying it as "awareness"; many called it a "publicity stunt".
The video received a flurry of comments, some in a relief knowing she is alive, on the other side many were upset too.
"Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility," a user commented.
"I am happy she is alive but please arrest her for this drama and publicity stunt," wrote a second user. "Not a good marketing," wrote another.
Another user remarked, "Neither poonam pandey was in kanpur, nor she was admitted to any hospital. She is alive and was planning for her PR stunt. In the name of awareness about Cervical cancer, she faked her death. Shame!"