Poor feel empowered when they get pucca houses, gas cylinders: PM

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is, in a way, my 'kasauti' (test)," Modi said. "It is my examination, testing whether whatever I had said and whatever I am doing. I want to hear from you and from the entire country whether it has happened in the right proportion. Whether it has been done for the person for whom it was intended and whether the work which was to be done has happened or not."

Referring to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 'garibi hatao' slogan, Modi said, "Giving the slogan of 'garibi hatao' is one thing. But a poor person now says that the day he got a gas cylinder stove in his house, the difference between rich and poor ended. He says his confidence went up when he started living in a pucca house, and his children could stand with their friends in schools and colleges."

"The children felt humble living in a jhopadi (thatched houses)... there was no confidence. But on getting pucca houses, their life is filled with self-confidence," Modi said.