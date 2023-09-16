Popular name of country is Bharat and should remain so, says RSS

Amid the ongoing 'Bharat vs India' debate, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday asserted that the name of the country is Bharat and it should remain Bharat.

“Bharat has been the popular name since ancient times,” said Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Sah-Sarkaryavah of RSS.

Dr Vaidya and Sunil Ambekar, All India Publicity Head of RSS, were speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) is being attended by 246 office-bearers of 36 RSS-inspired organisations including the BJP in Pune.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes ahead of the five-day special session of Parliament to celebrate 75 years of Independence and in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The three-day deliberations of the Sangh Parivar was presided over by RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat.