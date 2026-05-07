Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Population control policies, UCC require public cooperation: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"People must first be educated. Policy is necessary, but policy can only succeed with public cooperation," he said.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsRSSUCCMohan Bhagwat

Follow us on :

Follow Us