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Positive discussions underway on UCC, 'One Nation, One Election': PM Modi

He said many BJP workers have even sacrificed their lives as was witnessed in states like West Bengal and Kerala, 'where violence has been turned into a political culture.'
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiUCC

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