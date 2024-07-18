Post-Covid, world came to know India has roadmap to peace, happiness: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

"In forest areas where the tribals traditionally live, the people are peaceful and simple in nature which is not found in big cities. Here I can trust villagers with closed eyes but in cities, we have to be careful with whom we are talking," he added.

Bhagwat added that he was never worried about the country's future as many people were working collectively for its betterment which was bound to show results.

"There has been no doubt about the country's future. Good things should happen, as all are working for it. We are also making efforts," he said.

The RSS head said people of India have their own nature and many are working for the welfare of the country without a desire for name or fame.

"We have different styles of worship as we have 33 crore Gods and Goddesses and more than 3,800 languages are spoken here and even the food habits are different. Despite the difference, our mind is one and cannot be found in other countries," he said.