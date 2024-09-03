'Post not ornamental, perform or perish': Congress tells newly appointed Secretaries, Joint Secretaries

New Delhi: Top Congress leadership on Tuesday sent a ‘perform or perish’ message to its newly-appointed Secretaries and Joint Secretaries, reminding them that their posts are “not ornamental” while tasking them to groom new leadership in states they are assigned to.

The message to the leaders came in a meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal held with 66 Secretaries and Joint Secretaries, who were appointed last week.

“We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power,” Kharge posted on ‘X’ after the meeting.