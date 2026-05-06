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Post Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi drives changes in Congress’ alliance arithmetic

Party is using the post-poll scenario in States to recalibrate its approach towards allies, evident in the way it has dealt differently with TMC in West Bengal and DMK in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 11:08 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiTMCMallikarjun KhargeDMKIndia PoliticsTVK

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