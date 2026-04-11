<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Communication <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jyotiraditya%20scindia">Jyotiraditya Scindia </a>has said the Department of Posts is exploring the possibility of utilising Department infrastructure to expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP). </p><p>In his recent letter to BJP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya%20sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member Lahar Singh Siroya, the minister said that the Department of Posts been in contact with the Department of Pharmaceuticals to explore the feasibility of such a collaboration.</p><p>In the recently held Parliament session, Siroya in his special mention, suggested the need for the Health Ministry to collaborate with the Department of Posts to expand infrastructure and reach of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the nation.</p>.Jyotiraditya Scindia sets one-week deadline for India Post to adopt DoT's pension portal.<p>Siroya also said that the Karnataka Government had discontinued Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals in May 2025. </p><p>However, Karnataka High Court had to intervene in December 2025 to restore it. Involving the Department of Posts will avoid such disruptions and dependence in the future, Siroya had said. </p><p>In response to the Rajya Sabha member's suggestion, the Scindia said, "The suggestion to utilise post office infrastructure for establishing Jan Aushadhi Kendras and to leverage India Post's extensive logistics and last-mile delivery network for transportation and doorstep delivery of medicines is appreciated."</p><p>"The proposal has significant potential to enhance access to affordable medicines, particularly in rural and remote areas, " Scindia added in his letter. </p>