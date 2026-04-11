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Postal Department in talks to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra network

Siroya also said that the Karnataka Government had discontinued Jan Aushadhi Kendras in government hospitals in May 2025.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsHealth MinistryJan Aushadhi countersPostal department

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