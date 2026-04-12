<p>Bengaluru: The department of pharmaceuticals has been asked to explore a collaboration with India Post on doorstep delivery of medicines through the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has informed Rajya Sabha BJP member Lahar Singh Siroya. </p>.<p>The MP had proposed the idea first in Parliament, on how the network of the department of posts can be used to expand the infrastructure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. </p>.Postal Department in talks to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendra network .<p>“I have got the matter examined in the department. It has been informed that the suggestion to utilise post office infrastructure for establishing Jan Aushadhi Kendras and to leverage India Post’s extensive logistics and last-mile delivery network for transportation and doorstep delivery of medicines is appreciated," Scindia told Siroya in a letter.</p>.<p>"The proposal has significant potential to enhance access to affordable medicines, particularly in rural and remote areas. The matter has been taken up with the department of pharmaceuticals to explore the feasibility of such a collaboration. Further action will be taken after due consultation to ensure effective and seamless implementation," Scindia stated. </p>