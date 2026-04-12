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Postal power for Jan Aushadhi: Minister Scindia backs Lahar Singh Siroya's idea

The MP had proposed the idea first in Parliament, on how the network of the department of posts can be used to expand the infrastructure of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 02:05 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 02:05 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaLahar Singh Siroya

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