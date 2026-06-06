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'Potential threats of sanctions to India would boomerang under PM Modi': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin said that Russia's cooperation with India, just like with all other partners, is not subject to the political environment.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsUSRussiaNarendra ModiVladimir Putin

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