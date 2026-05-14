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Power ministry urges PSUs to consider one-day work-from-home option

The advisory also recommends that, if feasible, up to 20% of employees may be permitted to work from home on any given day, a statement from the Power Ministry said.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:27 IST
India NewsfuelWest AsiaWork from home

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