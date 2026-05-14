<p>New Delhi: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for cost-cutting and optimum use of resources, the Power Ministry has issued an advisory to its public sector undertakings (PSUs) to evaluate allowing staff and employees to work from home one day a week.</p><p>The advisory also recommends that, if feasible, up to 20% of employees may be permitted to work from home on any given day, a statement from the Power Ministry said.</p><p>A senior ministry official said officials have been encouraged to increasingly use public transport, including the Delhi Metro and bus services, wherever possible.</p> .PM's austerity call: Delhi CM announces 2 days work from home & other measures for govt offices.<p>The ministry is also exploring a carpooling arrangement in coordination with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for employees of both the Power Ministry and the Urban Development Ministry.</p><p>Separately, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is undertaking a pilot behavioural change initiative titled ‘RAHI – Action for High Efficiency Initiative’ to encourage officers and officials of the Power Ministry, its CPSUs, and other organisations under the ministry to use public transport and vehicles more prudently.</p><p>Officials wishing to participate can register all vehicles owned by them — official or personal — on the portal to be recognised under the initiative and that will monitor monthly usage.</p> .<p> Those who successfully reduce their vehicle usage will be recognised under a small rewards scheme.</p><p>The steps are part of the Centre’s broader emphasis on energy conservation, sustainable practices, and leading by example in governance, said the Power Ministry.</p> .<p>Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday directed officials to work from home as part of measures to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.</p><p>Chairing a meeting of officials from the Agriculture and Rural Development ministries, Chouhan asked departments to submit an action plan on work-from-home policy within two days and urged staff to adopt carpooling.</p> .<p>He said foreign travel would be undertaken only when absolutely essential and most meetings would be held virtually, an official statement said.</p><p>Officers and staff were asked to refrain from purchasing non-essential gold and encourage at least five other individuals to do the same, the statement said.</p> .<p>The Delhi government on Thursday announced that all Delhi government employees will work from home for two days every week. The government also said that 50% of official meetings will now be held online to cut travel and fuel use.</p><p>Furthermore, the government has decided to reduce the use of official vehicles. Petrol limits allotted to officers have been cut by 20%, bringing the monthly cap down from 200 litres.</p><p>In another step aimed at promoting public transport, Delhi will observe a “Metro Day”, while the government will also appeal to people to follow a “No Car Day” once every week.</p>