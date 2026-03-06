Menu
Power sector employees to go on strike on March 10 against Electricity Bill across country

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that there is strong resentment among power employees and engineers over the government's plan to table the Bill 2025 in Parliament.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 14:53 IST
Published 06 March 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsElectricityelectricity billengineers

