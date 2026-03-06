<p>New Delhi: Opposing the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025,, the power sector engineers' body AIPEF on Friday announced that 27 lakh workers associated with it will go on strike on March 10 . </p><p>The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that there is strong resentment among power employees and engineers over the government's plan to table the Bill 2025 in Parliament.</p><p>The decision was taken in an online meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE), which was chaired by Shailendra Dubey, Chairman of the AIPEF.</p> .Adani boosts electricity supply to Bangladesh despite souring diplomatic ties.<p>According to AIPEF, nearly 2.7 million power employees and engineers across the country will boycott work and come out on the streets on March 10.</p><p>The draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 has provisions for allowing multiple electricity distributors to operate in the same area using shared infrastructure. The bill also provides for cost-reflective tariffs while protecting subsidised consumers and eliminating cross-subsidy for industrial consumers within five years.</p><p>NCCOEEE has also written to the power ministry, demanding that the "anti-farmer, anti-consumer and anti-employee Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 should not be introduced in Parliament", AIPEF said.</p>