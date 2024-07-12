Power to arrest under PMLA can't be exercised as per whims and fancies of ED officer: Supreme Court

The bench said the opinion of the ED officer is undoubtedly subjective, but formation of opinion should be in accordance with the law.

"Subjectivity of the opinion is not a carte blanche to ignore relevant absolving material without an explanation. In such a situation, the officer commits an error in law which goes to the root of the decision making process, and amounts to legal malice," it said.

The bench made the observation as Kejriwal has argued that the ED has not mentioned in "grounds of arrest" the exculpatory statements made by the witnesses in the case and has only considered inculpatory statements in which he was named.

The top court said a view accepted in the 2022 verdict of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary, which upheld the validity of PMLA, is that the order of arrest under Section 19(1) of the PMLA is a decision taken by a high ranking officer.