Prabhakaran’s brother claims sections of Tamil diaspora defrauding people in the name of late leader

“As Prabhakaran’s elder brother, I felt it was my responsibility to end this nonsense,” Manoharan, who left Lanka in 1975, told the fortnightly journal. “Additionally, there have been false rumours that my brother is alive and living abroad.” According to dailymirror, Manoharan said, “My brother Prabhakaran and his entire family have passed away, achieving martyrdom. It is crucial to acknowledge this truth. I urge you not to be deceived by these fraudsters posing as my brother's family.” In recent months, a young Tamil woman living in the West has falsely claimed to be Prabhakaran’s daughter Thuvaraga (Dwarka), “deceiving the diaspora out of millions of dollars”, Manoharan said as quoted by dailymirror.