'Prachar vs Hisab': Congress releases Modi government's report card on 12th anniversary

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐭'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐫🔊: India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.



𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐚𝐛 👉We were the fourth-largest economy and are now the sixth-largest, and that is because of the weakness of the rupee. It is a verdict on Prime… pic.twitter.com/wV0YdVFD8F