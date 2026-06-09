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'Prachar vs Hisab': Congress releases Modi government's report card on 12th anniversary

Congress alleged that none of the promises made by Modi govt translated into transforming the lives of people.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsCongressNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsLPG

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