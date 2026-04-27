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Prada seeks to mend ties with 'Made in India' sandals

Prada also announced a ‌three-year training programme for artisans from the eight districts in India traditionally associated with Kolhapuri sandal-making.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:32 IST
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