Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'PRAHAAR': Centre introduces India's first-ever counter-terrorism policy

In a nine-page document, the MHA explained the purpose of PRAHAAR, threat profiles and the way forward.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 12:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyTerrorismMinistry of Home Affairs

Follow us on :

Follow Us