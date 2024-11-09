Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Prajwal Revanna moves Supreme Court against denial of bail; to hear matter on Monday

In a special leave petition, Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, assailed the High Court's order of October 21, rejecting his plea for bail.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtPrajwal Revanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us