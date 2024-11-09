Prajwal Revanna moves Supreme Court against denial of bail; to hear matter on Monday

<p>New Delhi: Former MP Prajwal Revanna has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's order denying him bail in cases related to sexual assaults of multiple women, unearthed after leak of explicit videos during Parliament elections.</p><p>In a special leave petition, Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, assailed the high court's order of October 21, rejecting his plea for bail.</p><p>The petition filed through advocate Balaji Srinivasan would come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma on Monday, November 11.</p> .Karnataka High Court rejects 3 bail pleas by Prajwal Revanna in rape case.<p>The High Court's Justice M Nagaprasanna had rejected his applications for bail, holding charges levelled against him primary facie depicted wanton lust, depravity of senses which have got chilling effect on the society.</p><p>Prajwal's father H D Revanna was arrested in the case but was later granted bail. His mother Bhavani Revanna, also named as accused in a complaint got anticipatory bail. </p><p>Prajwal was arrested from Bengaluru airport on May 31 by CID's SIT on his return from Germany where he remained holed up for 35 days after hundreds of explicit video surfaced allegedly featuring him with multiple women.</p><p>He had left for Germany on April 27 a day after polling was held in Parliamentary constituency Hassan. He lost the Lok Sabha election by over 40,000 votes.</p>