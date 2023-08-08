Prakash Ambedkar puts seven questions before Rahul Gandhi

At a time when the Parliament discusses the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, veteran politician and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar embarrassed the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A bloc by asking seven questions to Rahul Gandhi including on the late reaction to the Manipur and Nuh incidents.
The Mumbai-based Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.
Ambedkar, a lawyer by profession, who is a two-term Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-time Rajya Sabha MP, posted the series of questions on X, earlier known as Twitter.
“When will the INC and its allies raise the real affairs and issues of Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims and OBCs rather than taking a token half-hearted stand? Your reaction in both Manipur violence and Nuh violence was terribly late and reeked of political correctness,” he said.
Ambedkar’s statement comes at a time when Congress is spearheading a move for opposition unity I.N.D.I.A at national level and strengthening the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.
He also questioned the Wayanad MP as to why he did not participate in the discussions on the Data Protection Bill which he described as passing in the Lok Sabha faster than a delivery from a food delivery app.
“When is the Congress going to corner the government on its recent policy to ban import of laptops, which directly helps a particular manufacturing enterprise, whose shares have soared since the ban? What is your stand on the seed of corruption — electoral bonds — in India?,” he asked.
“When is the alliance going to ask the real question on the Manipur crisis…why was ST status given to the Hindu Meites? Which party initiated the process? What is your alliance stand on the decision?,” Ambedkar wanted to know.
“Do you agree with the government’s data and answer, time and again reiterated in both the Houses, that the practice of manual scavenging has ceased to exist?,” Ambedkar questioned.
"How would you explain Karnataka government’s decision to divert SC sub-plan and ST sub-plan (SCSP and TSP) funds for its guarantee schemes?,” he said.
On veteran Congressman Kamal Nath hosting Baba Baheshwar Dham, he asked: “How is the Congress different from the BJP if former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is hosting Bageshwar Baba, who routinely makes demands for Hindu Rashtra?.”
Ending the questions, he wrote: Dear #RahulGandhi, you were ‘silenced’. But was the whole #Congress and the #INDIA alliance silenced too all this time? Jawab dena hoga!”.