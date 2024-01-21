'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony to reflect different Hinduism sects: Ram temple priests

Welcome arches have been erected in the town at different places, which greet the visitors with slogans of 'Jai Siya-Ram' and 'rangolis' have been made on main streets and thoroughfare for the grand occasion.

According to the Hindu mythology, the residents of Ayodhya had lit earthen lamps when Lord Rama had returned to the town after the exile and that day is now celebrated as Diwali. It seems that Ayodhya residents want Jan 22 to be their town's new Diwali as they hang colourful lights on temples, mutts and houses in addition to diyas, of course.

''It is as if Shri Ram is returning to Ayodhya with Mata Sita and brother Luxman after his 14-year exile....the residents of the town must have welcomed them in the same way....we have only read about it in the Ramayana but now we can feel it,'' says Suraj Das, a sadhu as he chanted 'Jai Shriram'.

''Kanchan kalas vichitra samvare, sabahin dhare saji nij nij dware, bandanwar pataka ketu, sabanhi banaye mangal hetu (the people decorated golden pitchers and kept them on the doors of their homes and put on coloured flags and decorative drawings on their walls)," Das said reciting a couplet from the Ram Charit Manas, describing the welcome of Lord Rama when he returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana, the demon king.

Final touches were being given to the Ram Janmabhoomi Complex where the consecration ceremony would be held on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be reaching Ayodhya to review the preparations.