Praveen Chakravarty succeeds Shashi Tharoor as Professional Congress head

An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani and Wharton School in Philadelphia, Chakravarty is credited with drafting Congress' NYAY scheme along with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

He served with the Manmohan Singh-led government on the unique identification programme as well as in the Prime Minister’s Skills Mission.

Chakravarty joined Congress in 2018, with then party chief Rahul Gandhi appointing him as the chairperson of the party's Data Analytics Department. He is credited with launching new technology initiatives and pioneered data driven decision making in the party.