Praveen Chakravarty succeeds Shashi Tharoor as Professional Congress head

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty was on Wednesday appointed the chairperson of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), a frontal organisation that acts as a bridge between working professionals and the party.
Chakravarty, who headed the Data Analytics Department of the Congress, replaced senior MP Shashi Tharoor after his elevation as a Working Committee (CWC) member in August earlier this year.
According to its website, the fundamental purpose of AIPC’s existence is to build an ecosystem centred on connecting professionals to the political domain. "The professionals who become our Fellows will help promote an inclusive and progressive social, political and economic agenda," it says.
An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani and Wharton School in Philadelphia, Chakravarty is credited with drafting Congress' NYAY scheme along with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.
He served with the Manmohan Singh-led government on the unique identification programme as well as in the Prime Minister’s Skills Mission.
Chakravarty joined Congress in 2018, with then party chief Rahul Gandhi appointing him as the chairperson of the party's Data Analytics Department. He is credited with launching new technology initiatives and pioneered data driven decision making in the party.