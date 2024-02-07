Pray Congress gets 40 seats: PM Modi mocks grand old party's poll prospects

New Delhi: Two days after he exuded confidence about the NDA winning at least 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted an “outdated” Congress in Rajya Sabha saying he prays that it manages to secure 40 seats.

In one of his last speeches in Parliament during his second tenure, Modi also targeted Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Upper House.

In the Rajya Sabha, he used remarks by I.N.D.I.A. ally Mamata Banerjee that Congress would struggle to cross 40 seats to attack the main Opposition party, saying, “A challenge has been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40. I pray that you are able to secure 40.”

The Congress, which presently has 48 MPs in Lok Sabha, had won 52 seats in 2019 polls. Modi on Monday, while replying to the debate in the Lok Sabha, had claimed that the BJP would win at least 370 seats and that the NDA together would clinch over 400 in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, where he is seeking a third term.

The Prime Minister also said he was now convinced that the Congress' thoughts had “become outdated” and that it had “outsourced its work now.”

“When I listen to them my belief is further strengthened that the party has become outdated even in their thinking ... they have outsourced their work. Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades, has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies are with you. But what can the doctor do if the patient himself is ... what do I add?” he said.