'Pray for 140 Cr people': Ramzan fasts to begin in India from Thursday

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/fasting-month-of-ramzan-gets-underway-in-gulf-region-3902217">Ramzan </a>fasts will begin on Thursday in India as the crescent moon marking the start of the fasting month was sighted in various parts of the country on Wednesday.</p><p>After the sighting of the moon, the holy month begins and for the next 30 days, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.</p><p>Shahi Imam of Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri mosque Maulana Mufti Mukarram Ahmed announced that the crescent moon was sighted and the month of fasting will start from February 19.</p><p>Naib Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Shaban Bukhari also declared that the moon was sighted.</p><p>During this month, a special prayer called Taraweeh are offered in mosques in the evening. In this prayer, the entire Quran is recited and it continues till the sighting of the Eid moon.</p><p>Mufti Mukarram has appealed to the Muslim community to "pray as much as possible for the well-being of the 140 crore people of the country".</p>