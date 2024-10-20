Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute, says Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud

<p>Pune: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith.</p>.<p>He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated.</p>.<p>"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," he said.</p>.SC need not act as Opposition in Parliament, its role as people's court must be preserved: CJI Chandrachud .<p>Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way." On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.</p>.<p>The bench also ruled that a mosque will come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself.</p>.<p>CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the historic verdict.</p>.<p>Incidentally, the CJI had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers.</p>.<p>The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p>