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'Praying for her speedy recovery': PM Modi expresses concern over Asha Bhosle's health following her hospitalisation

In a post shared on X on Sunday, April 12, PM Modi has expressed his concern over the legendary singer's health and wished her a speedy recovery.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 06:52 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 06:52 IST
India NewshealthNarendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiAsha BhosleExhaustionTrending Now

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