<p>Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday due to extreme exhaustion and chest infection.</p><p>Since then, wishes have been pouring in for the legendary singer from around the country.</p><p>Now, PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> has also expressed his concern regarding her health.</p><p>In a post shared on X on Sunday, April 12, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital."</p><p>Further wishing her a speedy recovery, PM Modi, added, "Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery."</p>.Asha Bhosle hospitalised due to chest infection, says her granddaughter.<p>While several initial reports suggested that Asha has suffered a cardiac arrest, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle clarified that the iconic singer was hospitalised due to chest infection.</p><p>“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," Zanai wrote on X.</p><p>On April 11's evening, Asha Tai, as she is fondly referred to in the industry, was rushed to the Emergency Medical Services Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital, which is located near her residence in Peddar Road.</p><p>Fresh reports suggest that the singer is recovering. A source close to Asha Bhosle confirmed to <em><a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/asha-bhosle-health-update-legendary-singer-is-better-and-recovering-10631974/">SCREEN</a></em>, “She is better and recovering.” </p><p>However, an official statement is still awaited from hospital authorities.</p>