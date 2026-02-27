<p>New Delhi: Speaking about a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a> court discharging former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> in the liquor policy case, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Friday said that it was a "predictable script" from the BJP and proceedings against its convenient "allies" in the AAP, and that others will quietly vanish in the light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections.</p><p>The Opposition party called BJP a 'shape-shifter, wishful serpent (icchadhari naag)'.</p><p>Congress' swipe at both the parties came after a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically charged liquor policy case.</p><p>Congress' media and publicity department head <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> reacted to the development saying, "The BJP is not a political party. It is a shape-shifter, a wishful serpent - Icchadhari Naag. It will stoop to any level for one obsessive goal: defeat Congress - Congress Mukt Bharat." </p><p>In a post on X in Hindi, Khera said, "For 12 years, they spewed venom at the TMC. And now? Narendra Modi himself is showering it with praise -- not out of respect, but to land a cheap blow at Congress."</p>.<p>The Congress leaders said, "Elections are coming. So the script is predictable. Cases against Congress leaders will suddenly accelerate -- P Chidambaram has already been dragged back into the spotlight because Tamil Nadu is going for polls. Meanwhile, proceedings against their convenient 'allies' in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections."</p><p>"This is the BJP playbook -- vendetta as governance and agencies as campaign tools," Khera wrote on X.</p><p>Observing that CBI's case did not withstand judicial scrutiny, especially when it sought to construct a narrative of conspiracy on mere conjecture, Special Judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the federal agency's chargesheet against the 21 people.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>