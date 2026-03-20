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Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2; normal petrol rate unchanged

This comes amid disrupted global energy supplies owing to West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsIndiaWest Asiapetrol price

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