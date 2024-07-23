Present government does not realise erasing diversity is anti-historical move: Sibal

"We are one because of our Constitution which reflects our diversity. Why is it that we have a Constitution like the one we have? It is because of that the Constitution is almost the replica of the 1935 Act. The whole concept of Parliament and the position of the Governor, these are all things we inherited from the British. So when you talk about the idea of India you must realise this is not something unique that we are thinking today but it is evolution of hundreds and thousands of years that has led this country to be what it is today," he said.