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President as visitor has powers to terminate services of first registrar: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, the exercise of power by the Visitor appears to be just and proper.''
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:08 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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