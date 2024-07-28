President Droupadi Murmu appoints 6 new governors, reshuffles 3 others

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Speaker Haribahau Bagde, former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar and senior BJP leaders OP Mathur and CH Vijayashankar, former Mysore MP, were among six new Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night while Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigned.

Former Gujarat Chief Secretary K Kailashanathan, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Bagde has been appointed as Governor of Rajasthan while Gangwar will move to Jharkhand Raj Bhavan. Mathur is appointed Governor of Sikkim.