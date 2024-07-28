President Droupadi Murmu appoints 6 new governors, reshuffles 3 others

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Speaker Haribahau Bagde, former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar and senior BJP leaders OP Mathur and CH Vijayashankar, former Mysore MP, were among six new Governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday night while Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigned.
Former Gujarat Chief Secretary K Kailashanathan, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
Bagde has been appointed as Governor of Rajasthan while Gangwar will move to Jharkhand Raj Bhavan. Mathur is appointed Governor of Sikkim.
Former Tripura Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed as Governor of Telangana while Ramen Deka is moving to Chhattisgarh as Governor. Vijayashankar will be Meghalaya Governor.
The Modi government also transferred three Governors to new states.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has been transferred to Maharashtra while Assam Governor Ghulab Chand Kataria will replace Purohit, who has been at loggerheads with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab.
Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices.
Published 27 July 2024, 19:22 IST