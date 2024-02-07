President Droupadi Murmu takes ride in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a ride in Delhi Metro and interacted with school students. This was the first time Murmu took a ride in the metro after assuming the office of the president.

Murmu is the second serving President of India to travel by the Delhi Metro. In 2012, the then President Pratibha Patil had also travelled in the metro.

"President Droupadi Murmu travelled in Delhi Metro and interacted with school children during the ride," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.