<p>Ayodhya: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Ram temple here on March 19, chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra said on Sunday.</p><p>The President would stay in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex for around three hours, during which workers and employees who contributed to the temple construction would be honoured, he said.</p><p>According to Mishra, the Ram temple construction work was completed in nearly five years and a gallery is being constructed in the temple complex to depict the entire journey of the temple construction.</p><p>He also said that for security of the temple complex, a four-km long boundary wall is being constructed by Engineers India.</p>