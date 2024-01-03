JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Assam road accident

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of the northeastern state.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Assam and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 12 people were killed and around 30 sustained injuries on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a coal-laden truck and a bus in Golaghat district of the northeastern state.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 09:57 IST)
India NewsDelhiAssamDroupadi MurmuTwitterAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT