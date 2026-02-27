Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' near India-Pak border in Jaisalmer

LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsDroupadi Murmu

Follow us on :

Follow Us