President Murmu greets citizens on Nuakhai festival

'My hearty greetings to all the countrymen, especially the people of Odisha, on the auspicious festival of Nuakhai related to agriculture! On this holy festival, people celebrate the harvest of paddy. This festival gives us the message of brotherhood and mutual harmony. On this auspicious occasion, I pray to God for the prosperity of the country and its people,' Murmu, who hails from Odisha, said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.