President Murmu leaves for six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, Timor-Leste

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste.

According to officials, she will visit Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of its President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere.

Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with Fiji's Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. She is also scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with its members, many of whom are of Indian origin.