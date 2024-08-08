President Murmu, New Zealand PM Luxon reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral ties

Wellington: President Droupadi Murmu and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral ties, especially in education, trade and culture.

Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday on the second leg of her three-nation tour. She was accorded Royal Guard of Honour on her arrival in the country.

"A boost to India-New Zealand partnership! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held discussions with PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties, especially in education, trade and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.